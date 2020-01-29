Woodbridge (Va.) Senior defensive lineman James Gillespie came in knowing what to expect during his junior day visit at West Virginia after taking one last year.

But he still left somewhat surprised with the experience.

Gillespie, 6-foot-2, 280-pounds, has already collected 16 scholarship offers, including the Mountaineers, and was able to spend a majority of his time getting to know head coach Neal Brown and defensive line coach Jordan Lesley.