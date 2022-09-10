News More News
Dinwiddie Throttles North Stafford 55-7

Coach Billy Mills speaks with his team following their 55-7 victory Friday night (9/9/22)
Coach Billy Mills speaks with his team following their 55-7 victory Friday night (9/9/22) (Byron Jones)
Byron Jones • VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
The Dinwiddie Generals scored early and often Friday night as they mowed down North Stafford 55-7. It was the second time in three weeks that the Generals hung a 50 piece on their opponent.

Dinwiddie and North Stafford both stumbled out the gate on their opening possessions and were forced to punt. However, both teams would get on the scoreboard on their second drives of the game. Harry Dalton connected with Chris Drumgoole for a 31-yard touchdown and Brendan Perkins hit Deion King on a 54-yard touchdown pass to even the score at seven.

North Stafford's momentum would be short lived following the score as Dinwiddie began to impose their will on the Wolverines. Dalton threw his second and third touchdowns of the evening on Dinwiddie's final two possessions of the first quarter. He hooked up with Zalen Wiggins for a 34-yard score and followed that up with a 36-yard toss to Raphael Tucker.

Tucker notched his first of three rushing touchdowns on the evening with 10:38 remaining in the half when he rumbled his way into the endzone from 10-yards out. Harry Dalton added a three-yard score for good measure and the Generals led 35-7 at the half.

Dinwiddie continued their stifling defensive play coming out the break. Linebacker Trey McBride picked off Perkins and returned it deep into North Stafford territory. A few plays later, the Wolverines picked off Dalton to thwart the Generals drive in the redzone.


Dinwiddie would capitalize on their second possession of the third quarter when Tucker rumbled his way to a three-yard score. McBride forced another turnover on the Wolverines ensuing drive, and the Generals would not squander away another opportunity to put points on the board following this turnover. For the third time of the night, Raphael Tucker found his way into the endzone on a two-yard plunge.

Zalen Wiggins scored the Generals final touchdown of the game on a two-yard rush to make the score 55-7.

Dinwiddie (3-0) is idle next week and will host Colonial Heights (0-1) on 9/23. North Stafford (0-3) will look for their first win of the season on the road next week against Lake Braddock (2-0).

Impact Players


Dinwiddie

Harry Dalton: 6/13 151 yards 3 TDs INT; 15 carries 155 yards TD

Raphael Tucker: 12 carries 55 yards 3 TDs; 1 reception 37 yards TD

Zalen Wiggins: 6 carries 58 yards TD; 2 receptions 44 yards TD

Chris Drumgoole: 2 receptions 35 yards TD

Trey McBridge: 4 tackles, sack, INT, forced fumble


North Stafford

Braden Perkins: 8/25 TD INT

Deion King: 4 receptions 71 yards TD

