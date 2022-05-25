Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey recaps Texas visit, talks upcoming decision

The Texas staff continues to look for players to beef up its linebacker corps, and this week hosted graduate transfer Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey on an official visit. The former James Madison standout was in Austin from Monday to Wednesday and said the visit made an impression in several different areas.

“It’s a beautiful campus. It’s big-time, big-time college football. They have a great locker room and facilities. Great coaches,” Tucker-Dorsey said. “I didn’t get to see a lot of players, but the dudes I hung out with are solid. It went well for sure.”

Prior to his Texas visit, Tucker-Dorsey spent time at Central Florida last weekend on an official visit. He has no other official visits scheduled and is hoping to come to a decision by the end of this week.

“I’m probably going to wrap it up soon,” Tucker-Dorsey said. “I’m not totally sure yet. I have to get back home and look at some things.”

While Tucker-Dorsey continues to sort through his finalists, the Texas staff did a good job of showing him on his visit how he’d be used and how he could be a valuable piece in their defensive scheme. According to Tucker-Dorsey, the coaches told him his ability to play multiple roles would help him see the field early and often.

“Coming in, I’d kind of playing that WILL spot. They were showing my versatility on film. They think they can use that in coverage, in their dime package,” Tucker-Dorsey said.

In Texas, Tucker-Dorsey sees an opportunity to play for one of college football’s biggest programs, and showcase his skills on one of the game’s biggest stages. The balance in finding the right spot between a program like Texas and UCF is something Tucker-Dorsey is still working through.

“It definitely is a factor (playing at a school like Texas),” Tucker-Dorsey said. “It just has to be the right situation for me where I’m comfortable.”

Tucker-Dorsey’s mother, brother and sister accompanied him on his Texas official visit. He’ll lean on those close to him to get their opinions, but said the final decision will ultimately be his own.

“It’s definitely totally me, but I’ll listen to my family. But at the end of the day, it’s my life,” Tucker-Dorsey said. “I have to make the decision on my own. I have some questions that I’ll ask coaches. I have the same questions for all the coaches of the schools I’m looking at. Then I have to find the best situation.”