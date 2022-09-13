Richmond (Va.) John Marshall senior forward Dennis Parker has been patient about his recruitment.

Parker officially visited NC State on Friday-through-Sunday morning, for his third straight trip. He had also gone to Oklahoma State and Georgetown, and all three programs have been recruiting the athletic 6-foot-6, 180-pounder for a lengthy amount of time. Rivals.com ranks Parker the No. 81 overall player in the class of 2023.

How long? NC State offered him July 19, 2020, and Oklahoma State did the same Sept. 22, 2020. Georgetown has been the “newcomer” in his recruitment, offering him Oct. 6, 2021.