VirginiaPreps - Dennis Parker adding offers, staying focused

Dennis Parker came in at No. 15 in the latest 2023 Rivals150 rankings, making him the fifth-ranked small forward in his class. “It’s come on kind of quick, I’ve had to block out all the social media and stay humble," said the Virginia wing. "Put any negativity out of my life and just keep moving forward, getting better.” With that ranking, the offers have come in as well for Parker.

PARKER'S RECRUITMENT IN HIS WORDS

“I currently have offers from Penn State, NC State, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Rutgers, Southern Utah, and a few more.” And while things are still early in the process for Parker, he still has an idea of some key things he will be looking for in the college of his choice. “First of all, it’s not just about basketball to me. I want to go somewhere I can get a good education. I want to play for a coach who cares about me, and he shows me he wants to make me be the best player I can be.”

PARKER'S GAME IN HIS WORDS

“I would say I play like KD mixed with a little Donovan Mitchell. Every time I get out on the floor, I just want to get my team involved in the game, additionally I can go for mine to. I can shoot and create off the bounce.” Parker said. "My family is a football family. My uncles all played, dad went to Southern Illinois and then came back to play for Virginia Union.” Parker's high school season has been canceled due to COVID-19. However, he still has an idea of how he wants to improve his game once he comes back “I’m working on staying composed on the floor. I want to be the one with the ball in my hands, I want to be the one taking the last shot. So, I am working on keeping composure and practicing my stuff, make or miss.” This summer was different for everyone, but Parker was still able to get on the floor and work on his game. “There was a gym out in Mechanicsville, Va., where we worked on a lot of ball handling and pull up shots. You know, the little things in the game that make you better, footwork, screens, reads, lots of that type of stuff.”

RIVALS' REACTION