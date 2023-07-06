Will the Hokies' class get another major piece today? Four-star wide receiver Chanz Wiggins is set to come off the board. Duke and Maryland join the Hokies among the finalists, though Virginia Tech is considered a healthy favorite.

The 6-4, 191-pounder took official visits to Blacksburg (June 2), Duke (June 9), and Maryland (June 23) during the summer window, with the Hokies' leading the way. One of the other players on that official visit weekend, safety Quentin Reddish, has committed to Virginia Tech, while two others have ended up committing to other programs (offensive lineman Moritz Schmoranzer to Pitt and wide receiver Keenan Jackson to North Carolina). Wiggins, the No. 5 player in the Commonwealth and No. 50 wide receiver nationally, could be the fourth four-star prospect in the Hokies' class thus far - which would establish a new high water-mark since seven such players in the 2019 class (that Hokies' two four-star last year are the highest since that time). Wiggins plans to announce his commitment on his social media channels this afternoon. The Hokies have both Rivals FutureCast predictions at this time.