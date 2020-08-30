Decision coming soon from BC target
While most of the 2021 Boston College recruiting class has been assembled, assuming it sticks together, Eagle Action is still tracking a number of other players still on the board.One mentioned sev...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news