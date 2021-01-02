Decision coming soon for Nansemond-Suffolk lineman Griffin Duggan
Winter football is just around the corner and coaches, players, and fans alike are excited about the upcoming season following the postponement of fall sports in Virginia due to cautionary measures...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news