DeAngelo Hall will be inducted into the Virginia Sports HOF
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – DeAngelo Hall, one of the best players to ever play college football in the Commonwealth of Virginia, will be inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Hall has a lengthy résumé, playing for the Hokies from 2001 to 2003 and earning a bevy of awards, then churning out an impressive, 15-year career in the NFL. The Chesapeake, Virginia, native is already is already a Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame inductee, having earned such distinction in 2016.
His career at Tech could not have started any better, intercepting a pass during his collegiate debut against UConn in 2001 and the rest has been history.
One of the most versatile players in school history, Hall was a standout cornerback and who also fielded punts. He finished with 190 career tackles (123 solo), three TFLs, eight interceptions, 20 pass breakups and two forced fumbles, while racking up 839 punt return yards (15.0 average) and five touchdowns. In his final season in Blacksburg, he was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award (nation's top defensive back) and still holds or shares the school record for punt returns for a touchdown in a game (2 vs. Syracuse in 2003), season (3) and in a career (5).During his time in the NFL, Hall recorded 811 career tackles (636 solo), 43 interceptions, 838 interception return yards, 132 pass defended, 13 fumble recoveries, 11 forced fumbles and scored 10 touchdowns off of interceptions and fumble recoveries. He played for the Falcons for four seasons (2004-07) after being selected No. 8 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft, half of a season with the then-Oakland Raiders (2008) before being traded to Washington, where he was for a decade (2008-2017) and finished his career. A three-time Pro Bowler, he still holds or shares a few NFL records, including most passes intercepted in a game (4), most passes intercepted in one half (4) and the most career fumble return yards (328).Hall will be officially be inducted in-person at the ceremony in spring 2023.