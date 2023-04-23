Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Hall made eight interceptions - returning one for a touchdown as a sophomore - recorded five punt-return touchdowns and one on a fumble return, and both caught and ran for a touchdown on offense (both in his junior year) during his three-year tenure as a Hokie. He was a second-team All-American selection and Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist as a junior.

Hall was the eighth overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft and while his later years were marred by injury, stayed in the League for 14 years. He was a Pro Bowler in 2005, 2006, and 2010 - the first two for the Falcons and the last for the Commanders. He holds records for most interceptions in one half and game (four), and career fumble-return yardage.

Hall's college coach, Frank Beamer, is among the many former Hokies that he will join in the position of honor.