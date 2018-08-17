Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

A three-star out of Sterling (Va.) Potomac Falls, Ferguson is ranked the No. 20 player in the state of Virginia and the No. 53 safety nationally. He is the 16th member of Virginia Tech's Class of 2019.

A great day for Virginia Tech on the recruiting trail only gets better. Dean Ferguson has joined the 2019 Hokies recruiting class.

The 6-2, 210-pounder was previously ranked as a linebacker, so it should come as no surprise that he projects to one of the Hokies' box safety positions - either Whip linebacker or free safety. With his pledge, VT rises to the No. 27 recruiting class nationally.

