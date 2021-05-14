DE signee George Wilson eager to tap into FSU nutrition, strength programs
Although he was somewhat of a late addition to Florida State's 2021 class, Virginia Beach defensive end George Wilson was a very important signee. The former basketball player has only played football for two years, but he already has displayed a great deal of potential.
Wilson originally was committed to South Carolina and then seemed to be heading to Auburn, but the Seminoles turned it on late in the process and landed the impressive speed rusher.
Wilson sat down with Warchant.com to discuss his senior spring football season, how the Seminoles plan to use them in their defense, what swayed him away from the SEC schools and more. He said he hopes to wear No. 19 at FSU, but he added that the number is not very important.
Q: We haven't talked in awhile, George, since you signed with Florida State in December. So have have you been doing since then?
A: I've been working on getting my weight [higher] than what it is right now. I'm doing a lot of lifting. Coach [Josh] Storms has sent me plenty of stuff to get ready for that, and I can't wait to get to work when I'm there at FSU in June. Right now I'm 6-foot-4, 207 pounds.
Q: I know Odell Haggins handles a lot of FSU's recruiting in the DMV area (D.C., Maryland, Virginia), but I'm sure defensive ends coach John Papuchis was very involved with your recruitment too. Which coaches did you talk with the most, and how did that relationship evolve?
A: Coach JP and Coach Odell. They have treated me like family from the start, and that's one of the main reasons I committed there. I knew if I wasn't playing football they were always going to be there, and that separated them from a lot of schools with that. I feel like I'm already on the team. Love their personalities. Straightforward but fun guys to talk with.
Q: You were committed to South Carolina, and then there seemed to be some back-and-forth in your recruitment with Auburn and FSU. When did you know FSU was going to be the place?
A: I would say one of the first times I talked with Coach [Mike] Norvell. I think all the coaches were in a Zoom meeting, and after that talk, I knew this was the move for me. I think it was everything with FSU. The coaches, campus and the feeling I had there was different. Great connection.
