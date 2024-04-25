Wake Forest landed a commitment from Cosby on Thursday afternoon, bringing in wing as the third addition in the transfer cycle along with forwards Omaha Biliew (Iowa State) and Tre’Von Spillers (Appalachian State).

The second recruitment of Davin Cosby Jr. went better than the first one.

Cosby committed to Alabama in Sept. 2022 and had Wake Forest in his final four schools, along with Virginia and N.C. State. He’s leaving after a season with the Crimson Tide, joining of his other finalists, and heading to the league with the rest of his final four.

The 6-5, 205-pounder played in 22 games for Alabama this past season, with the Crimson Tide reaching the Final Four for the first time in program history. Cosby did not play in any NCAA tournament games because of an injury in the SEC tournament.

Across 22 games, he scored 79 points and had 19 rebounds. Cosby almost exclusively shot 3-pointers — as has been Alabama’s preference under coach Nate Oats — and was 22-for-64 (34.4%) from beyond the arc. He made 4 of 7 2-pointers and 5 of 7 free throws.

Cosby’s best game was in late February, when he scored 15 points — all on 3s — in a 103-88 win over Ole Miss.

The Richmond, Va., native joins a backcourt at Wake Forest that includes returners Cameron Hildreth, Parker Friedrichsen and Abramo Canka (who is the closest one of those to Cosby’s size). Freshman Juke Harris also figures to play into the equation at the off-ball guard and wing positions, and All-ACC guard Hunter Sallis could return from the NBA draft process.