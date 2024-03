A key Clemson commitment spent three days on campus earlier this month in conjunction with significant recruiting visits.

Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian Academy four-star running back Gideon Davidson arrived at Clemson on the Saturday evening of Clemson's Spring Elite Day, then stayed into late Wednesday afternoon -- taking in three practices as well as devoting time to being a recruiter for several peer targets.