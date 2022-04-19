David McCormack leaving Kansas to begin professional career

Kansas senior forward David McCormack has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. He announced his intent via social media Tuesday.

“Man, what a ride these last four years have been,” McCormack posted. “It’s crazy to think how much I’ve grown both on and off the court – as a person and a player. For that, I have to thank our coaches, my teammates, and of course my family. I also want to thank Jayhawk Nation, and those who always believed in me. This place is special because of you, and there truly is no place like Kansas. After talking with my family and coaches, I have decided to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft. I can’t imagine ending my career at Kansas better than we did this past season, as National Champions. Rock Chalk!”

Named the 2022 Big 12 Men’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the co-Danny Manning Mr. Jayhawk Award recipient last week, McCormack averaged 10.6 points and 7.0 rebounds his senior campaign. The Norfolk, Virginia, forward was named to the Final Four All-Tournament Team, where he averaged 20.0 points and 9.5 rebounds in KU’s two wins versus Villanova and North Carolina. In the title contest against UNC, McCormack posted his 11th double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

“We are all excited for David,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “What David did in the NCAA Tournament puts him in a position that he can capitalize on this. We should all appreciate everything he has given to us throughout his career at Kansas and we are certainly not national champs without his efforts and sacrifices he made to our program. This is a good day and we respect and support David in his wishes.”

A three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree, McCormack’s 11 double-doubles led the conference in 2021-22. His 7.0 rebounds ranked third in the Big 12 and he was eighth in free throw percentage at 75.6% and ninth in blocked shots per game (0.8). A 2022 All-Big 12 Third Team honoree, last season in 2020-21, McCormack led the Big 12 in field goal percentage at 51.5% and was the first recipient of the league’s Most Improved Player Award.

McCormack concluded his Kansas career with 1,148 points, which ranks 46th on the KU career scoring list.