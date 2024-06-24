One of Duke’s six incoming freshmen faces more of an uphill climb in preparing for the season.

Darren Harris underwent surgery for a fracture in his left wrist, the program announced on Twitter last week. The surgery was performed at Duke Medical Center on Tuesday and he’s “on track for a recovery,” per the team’s social media page.

The 6-6 wing/off-ball guard was the first of this year’s freshman class to commit to Duke, giving a verbal pledge back in October of 2022. Harris comes to Duke from St. Paul VI, the same alma mater as former Blue Devils Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels, and the same as fellow incoming freshman Patrick Ngongba II.

Harris is one of three freshmen who fits the billing as a long-range shooter who could play the off-ball guard spot or perhaps the 3-position, along with Isaiah Evans and Kon Knueppel. The other three freshman — prized recruit Cooper Flagg and centers Khaman Maluach and Ngongba — will be in the frontcourt.