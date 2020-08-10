The University of Alabama is very much in play for four-star receiver Malcolm Johnson . Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

Alabama is already loaded at the receiver position with commitments from Jacorey Brooks, Agiye Hall and Christian Leary.

The trio of receivers ranks third, 17th and 20th at the position.

Johnson doesn't rank as highly (40th), but he and Leary are widely regarded as two of the fastest receivers in the 2021 class. Plus, with the weird off season affecting the ranking process, both Leary and Johnson could see significant rises before signing day rolls around.