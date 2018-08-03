In his junior year at Thomas Dale, D’Abreu racked up 78 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Earlier this month while playing for Team USA’s U-19 squad at the World Championships in Mexico City, he tallied five sacks in three games.

Hanson was the lead recruiter on the 6-foot-2, 240-pounder, who projects as an edge rusher for the Dukes.

“I feel like both [defensive line coach Jeff] Hanson and [coach Mike] Houston really are invested in me. Coach Houston is really invested in his players and that’s one thing that I really love about him and something that drove me to JMU.”

“The coaches, it’s how they view you,” D’Abreu said. “Are you just a player to them? Or are they invested in you?

D’Abreu announced his commitment to James Madison via Twitter on Friday and said the difference to him was how genuine the Dukes’ staff acted when the two parties interacted.

The Thomas Dale (Chester) defensive end earned 18 total scholarship offers, had interest from more programs, took visits to many of them and heard head coaches and their assistants try to sell him on their schools.

“[Hanson] was one of the main reasons why I was attracted to the school,” D’Abreu said. “What he was showing me with how I fit in the scheme and the different pass-rush moves he shows his players, he said the certain moves that I do fit right in with his players. He’ll help me perfect my craft.”

Before Team USA left for the championships, the program’s director Aaron Ingram, who put the squad’s roster together said, “I’d hate to be a quarterback and play against Rick. I really would. He will hit you and he’s great off the edge.”

D’Abreu said he narrowed his 18 choices down to four – JMU, Army, Coastal Carolina and Liberty – before ultimately selecting the Dukes. He took visits this past week to Maryland, Army and Yale.

He had most recently visited JMU in late June.

“It’s real tough because you start building relationships with people,” D’Abreu said of his intensive recruiting process. “And you might build a real strong relationship with a coach and they try to build a real strong relationship with you, but that school might not be the right fit for you and it’s hard to tell them, ‘Hey, I’m not really interested in coming here anymore.’

“And you don’t want to burn bridges either because you never know when you might need them. That’s why I respect and appreciate all the coaches that recruited me as a whole.

“But [JMU] kind of clicked when I first got there. And they were the first to really recruit me. Not offer me, but they were the first ones to recruit me.”

Leading up to his decision, D’Abreu conversed with current players on the JMU roster and others committed in the class of 2019, including Team USA teammates quarterback Jake O’Donnell and cornerback Dorian Davis. O’Donnell is on campus in Harrisonburg, readying for his first season with the Dukes. Davis, preparing for his senior year at Shelby (N.C.), was the first verbal pledge in this recruiting cycle when he announced in April.

D’Abreu said he also spoke with senior cornerback Rashad Robinson, freshman linebacker Mateo Jackson, freshman safety Hayden Mann and running back CJ Jackson, who is committed to JMU.

Robinson and Mateo Jackson are Hermitage (Richmond) alums. CJ Jackson is a senior there now. D’Abreu and CJ Jackson will square off when Thomas Dale and Hermitage meet on Sept. 7 this season.

“I’m just excited to move forward with JMU and excited to be part of the team in the near future,” D’Abreu said.