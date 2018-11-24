Eastern View quarterback Matt Lowry wore a sheepish grin across his face after his Cyclones took down Dinwiddie 45-35 in the Region 4B championship game on Friday afternoon at Huguenot High School.

However, while Lowry was pleased that the Cyclones were able to avenge last season’s 40-37 semifinal loss to the Generals—and in doing so claim the school’s first region crown in football—his grin belied what was ultimately on his mind.

“We accomplished something by winning the regional title, but that’s not what our main goal was coming into the season,” Lowry said. “Our goal is to do bigger and better things.”

It’s tough to imagine that the Cyclones (13-0) aren’t capable of those “bigger and better things” Lowry referred to after their performance on Friday afternoon.

Lowry ran for 95 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries, and completed 4 of 7 passes for 69 yards and another score. Fellow senior Tre Holmes added a game-high 195 yards on the ground and scored a fourth-quarter touchdown that all but slammed the door shut on Dinwiddie (11-2).

“In a game like this, it comes down to four or five plays, and [Eastern View] had more of those go their way than we did,” Dinwiddie coach Billy Mills said. “They’re a great football team, and I hope they win it all.”

One of the plays Mills was no doubt referring to came late in the first quarter with the game tied at 7. After going three-and-out, Eastern View sent Garrett Hutchinson out to punt the ball away. The junior kicked the ball to Dinwiddie’s Robert Barlow, who fumbled it at the Generals’ 40-yard line. The Cyclones’ Drew Shurina dove on the ball at the 38, and Lowry scored from 5 yards out five plays later to make it 14-7 with 29 seconds remaining in the quarter.

“We had a couple plays go our way, unlike [last year],” Eastern View coach Greg Hatfield said. “That absolutely made a difference, because we were able to take care of the ball on our end.”

Dinwiddie wasn’t deflated by the miscue—at least not yet. The Generals responded with a 69-yard drive that was capped by Cirdale Luccess’s 1-yd touchdown run on fourth-and-goal at the 8:04 mark of the second quarter.

The teams then traded big plays. First, the Cyclones’ Keyshawn Butler scooped up the ensuing kickoff on a hop at the Eastern View 18-yard line and found a crease, outracing everyone to the end zone on an 82-yard score that put his team back in front at 21-14.

Two possessions later, Dinwiddie blocked a Hutchinson punt, and the ball rolled out of bounds at the Generals’ 44. On the next play, the Generals’ K’ymon Pope bought himself some extra time to throw by scrambling from right to left against the Cyclones’ pass rush, then launched a 56-yard touchdown pass to Barlow, tying the game at 21-all.

Eastern View’s response to Pope’s big throw? A 63-yard drive that resulted in a 12-yard scoring pass from Lowry to Blake Leake with 20 seconds remaining in the first half. The drive appeared to have stalled at the Dinwiddie 17, but an encroachment penalty on the Generals on a 34-yard field goal attempt by Hutchinson gave the Cyclones a first down at the 12. Lowry threaded the needle between two Dinwiddie defenders with his touchdown pass, and Leake—the hero of last week’s dramatic region semifinal win over Louisa—snatched it out of the air on a crossing route for a 28-21 Eastern View lead heading into halftime.

On the opening possession of the second half, the Cyclones moved the ball from their own 33 to the Generals’ 2. Facing a fourth-and-goal, Hatfield sent Hutchinson out for a 19-yard field goal attempt. His kick sailed wide right, but a roughing the kicker penalty on Dinwiddie gave Eastern View a first down at the 1. Lowry snuck it in on the next play, giving the Cyclones a 35-21 advantage.

Hutchinson made a 23-yard field goal with 11:50 remaining in the game, and Holmes’s 1-yard touchdown just over a minute later blew things open, giving Eastern View a 45-21 lead. The touchdown was set-up by a Dinwiddie fumble, as Tyre Dalton had a poorly-timed shotgun snap ricochet off his leg that the Cyclones recovered at the Generals’ 24.

“We had some matchups that we really liked [on offense], especially in the running game,” Eastern View coach Greg Hatfield said. “We were able to take advantage of them, especially with our offensive line blocking the way it did and Matt and Tre running the ball so effectively.”

Dinwiddie was able to find the end zone twice in the game’s final nine minutes, both courtesy of Dalton. The senior quarterback scored on a 4-yard keeper and threw another touchdown pass to Barlow—this one a 54-yarder.

Pope completed 9 of 22 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns, and added 114 yards and two scores rushing on 15 carries.

“[Pope] has meant so much to this program,” Mills said. “He’s a special, special kid, and he always thinks of others before he does himself.”

Barlow, a junior, finished the afternoon with a game-high 124 yards and two touchdowns receiving on three receptions.

For Hatfield, overcoming the team that ended Eastern View’s season last year and winning the school’s first-ever regional title was everything he imagined it would be.

“It’s sweet to finally be able to get over the hump and win [regionals],” he said. “These kids have worked so hard, and we’ve gotten a little bit better each year. Now here we are.”

Eastern View will travel to Norfolk to face Lake Taylor in next Saturday’s Class 4 state semifinals. The Titans (12-1) defeated Lafayette 35-14 on Friday night to claim the Region 4A championship.