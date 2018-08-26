Crusaders Dominate Season Opener
Bishop Sullivan scored 35 points in the 1st quarter and they went on to defeat Norfolk Christian 45-13 in the season opener for both schools.
Bishop Sullivan hasn't faced a TCIS opponent in more than two years and Norfolk Christian was very hospitable to the Crusaders turning the ball over 3 of the first 4 times they had the ball on offense.
Junior running back Lawrence LJ Johnson was the beneficiary of the turnovers scoring three rushing touchdowns including a 20-yard touchdown run to give the Bishop Sullivan a 21-0 lead with 6:48 to go in the 1st quarter.
Sophomore quarterback Colt Minson added touchdown strikes to V.J Johnson (who made a 1-handed catch), and senior John Ransom in the 1st quarter.
The Crusaders substituted most of their starters in the the second half which saw defensive touchdowns from both squads. Ambassador junior Blake Bledsoe recovered a Bishop Sullivan fumble in the endzone after a wild scramble that pushed the ball into the endzone. Ranson added a second touchdown when he picked up a fumble an returned it for a touchdown to make the score 45-7 late in the 4th quarter.
Norfolk Christian added a late score when junior quarterback Caleb Hunt found Mason Johnson for a 42 yard touchdown despite double coverage with only 20 seconds remaining.
Defensive standouts for Bishop Sullivan included defensive end Ricardo Corpus who had a fumble recovery and a sack. Quinton Gregory added two interceptions while Jonah Jones had a fumble recovery return and forced a fumble which led to a turnover.
Norfolk Christian senior Jonathan Broadnax was hard-nosed on defense and had a couple of good runs on offense.