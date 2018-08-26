Bishop Sullivan scored 35 points in the 1st quarter and they went on to defeat Norfolk Christian 45-13 in the season opener for both schools.

Bishop Sullivan hasn't faced a TCIS opponent in more than two years and Norfolk Christian was very hospitable to the Crusaders turning the ball over 3 of the first 4 times they had the ball on offense.

Junior running back Lawrence LJ Johnson was the beneficiary of the turnovers scoring three rushing touchdowns including a 20-yard touchdown run to give the Bishop Sullivan a 21-0 lead with 6:48 to go in the 1st quarter.

Sophomore quarterback Colt Minson added touchdown strikes to V.J Johnson (who made a 1-handed catch), and senior John Ransom in the 1st quarter.



