VirginiaPreps - Covil excited by "40-year" opportunity that comes with offer

Stanford offered Oscar Smith High (Chesapeake, Virginia) safety Sherrod Covil on Jan, 21 and the Under Armour All-American has already done a virtual visit with the Cardinal staff.

A 3.6 GPA student with offers from Notre Dame, LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and others, Covil got on the phone with defensive back's coach Duane Akina Jan. 21 and extended what Covil described as a "40-year opportunity to play at Stanford".

"I had been in contact with Coach Akina since September," Covil said in a message to Cardinal Sports Report. "We’ve been building a relationship. I got on the phone with coach ... and the defensive staff had just watched some of my film. They liked that I can play multiple positions in the secondary and am a big hitter. Stanford will be right there in the end. I could definitely see myself there."

Covil's parents, uncle and high school coach joined him during a Zoom meeting/virtual visit with the Stanford coaches and the Covil "loved it".

"In my opinion the 40 year decision was the best part!!! It’s a top 20 program, but the education is #1 in the FBS."

Covil was attracted to the university's emphasis on student-athletes actually being students first — from who they room with freshman year to the internships offered.

Covil did a virtual visit with Notre Dame Wednesday and the Fighting Irish staff is working to make sure they don't slip with the very athletic safety since the departure of defensive coordinator Clark Lea. Notre Dame offered Covil last summer.

He did a video interview with Rivals' Josh Helmholdt a month ago when he said that Notre Dame, UNC, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State are in good standing with him.

At the time, Covil predicted he will want to commit before his senior season.