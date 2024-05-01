Playing on a hot and sunny late Monday afternoon, the visiting Alleghany Cougars defeated the Radford Bobcats 11-0 in five innings.

Cougars starting pitcher Anthony Webb threw a gem as he no-hit the Bobcats. In fact, he allowed just one base runner or he would have pitched a perfect game.

The only batter to reach base was Radford’s catcher Parker Billings. He reached on an error in the bottom of the fourth. Webb had faced 10 batters and all 10 had made an out until the error.

Webb went all five innings as he struck out 10. He helped himself with the bat, going 2 for 4, knocking in a run and scored a run. Eli Weese knocked in three runs with a groundout and a two-run scoring single.

Chris Harden, Kole Caldwell, Brady May and Kai Rowland all had one RBI. Rowland, Hunter Depriest, Brycen Griffith and Graham Brewster all scored two runs apiece.

“They (Alleghany) are a really good hitting team," Radford Head Coach Drew Cox said. "We made a couple errors in the first two innings and they scored four runs. We missed cutoff throws and we just didn’t execute today.”

Winners of seven in a row, Alleghany improved to 12-3 overall. Radford saw their record fall to 3-9-1.



