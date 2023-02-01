The start of the second half as many coaches will tell you is the most important in the game. Such was the case in this affair between Pulaski County and Hidden Valley on Friday, January 27th. In fact, it started with 1:45 left in the first half and ended with 5:01 to go in the third quarter.

The Cougars found themselves down 37-35, but scored the last eight points to go up 43-37 at intermission. Then at the start of the third quarter, they outscored the home-standing Hidden Valley Titans 11-0 to pace them to an 84-74 road win.



The Cougars placed four players in double-figure scoring. Lane Nester had 22 points, Khalib Horton 17, Tootie O'Dell 16, and Kyle O'Neal 16.



Hidden Valley got a game-high 34 points from a very athletic guard Tyus Johnson, Gavin Iott added 14 and Steele Torrence chipped in with 12.



For much of the season, the Cougars have been minus a key player or players. On this night, it was their dependable inside player Marcus Reed. He was out due to sickness. They would play more of an open offense or spread the court. It paid off as they drove and kicked or drove and finished at the basket.

"We were without Reed and I decided to play more of an open offense," said Cougars Head coach Tyler Cannoy. "It's been a tough season as we played without our two most experienced players for the first eight games. Then a couple of guys decided they didn't want it and then we get more injuries and sickness."

Through it all, Pulaski has displayed some resiliency and not folded.

"I'm proud of how the guys fought and battled here tonight. They played hard and that's the most you can ask of your players," Cannoy noted.

The two teams opened the contest by scoring 23 points each in the first quarter and the Cougars went on to lead at halftime and found themselves up 66-54 going into the final period. All nine of their players saw action and seven of them got into the scoring column.



