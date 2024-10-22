Cougars Claw Bruins on Homecoming

Advertisement

in other news

Game Blog - Green Run Blanks Bayside 43-0 on Homecoming

Game Blog - Green Run Blanks Bayside 43-0 on Homecoming

Revisit our LIVE Game Blog from Green Run's 43-0 win at Bayside in Virginia Beach, pushing their record to 8-0 overall.

External content
 • Matthew Hatfield
Hatfield's Week 8 VHSL Dynamic Dozen Picks (10-17-24 Weekend)

Hatfield's Week 8 VHSL Dynamic Dozen Picks (10-17-24 Weekend)

Check out our VHSL Week 8 Dynamic Dozen Predictions, including a matchup of unbeatens with Graham vs. Lebanon.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Matthew Hatfield
Piedmont Preview and Predictions--Week 8

Piedmont Preview and Predictions--Week 8

Week 8 of the Virginia High School football season is here and we have some quality matchups on the schedule...

Premium content
 • Robert Edmonds
Game Blog - Granby Beats Churchland 21-7

Game Blog - Granby Beats Churchland 21-7

Review our LIVE Game Blog from Granby's 21-7 victory over Churchland at Powhatan Field in Norfolk.

External content
 • Matthew Hatfield
Hatfield & Young's Thursday Night Tidewater Football Picks - 10-17-24

Hatfield & Young's Thursday Night Tidewater Football Picks - 10-17-24

Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young make Picks on a trio of Tidewater Football Games on Thursday, October 17, 2024 here.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Matthew Hatfield

in other news

Game Blog - Green Run Blanks Bayside 43-0 on Homecoming

Game Blog - Green Run Blanks Bayside 43-0 on Homecoming

Revisit our LIVE Game Blog from Green Run's 43-0 win at Bayside in Virginia Beach, pushing their record to 8-0 overall.

External content
 • Matthew Hatfield
Hatfield's Week 8 VHSL Dynamic Dozen Picks (10-17-24 Weekend)

Hatfield's Week 8 VHSL Dynamic Dozen Picks (10-17-24 Weekend)

Check out our VHSL Week 8 Dynamic Dozen Predictions, including a matchup of unbeatens with Graham vs. Lebanon.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Matthew Hatfield
Piedmont Preview and Predictions--Week 8

Piedmont Preview and Predictions--Week 8

Week 8 of the Virginia High School football season is here and we have some quality matchups on the schedule...

Premium content
 • Robert Edmonds
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 22, 2024
Cougars Claw Bruins on Homecoming
Rodney Young  •  VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
Twitter
@yjake
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Virginia HS Sports
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
No commitments available at this time. Please check back at a later date.