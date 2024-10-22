Cougars Claw Bruins on Homecoming

in other news
Game Blog - Green Run Blanks Bayside 43-0 on Homecoming
Revisit our LIVE Game Blog from Green Run's 43-0 win at Bayside in Virginia Beach, pushing their record to 8-0 overall.
Hatfield's Week 8 VHSL Dynamic Dozen Picks (10-17-24 Weekend)
Check out our VHSL Week 8 Dynamic Dozen Predictions, including a matchup of unbeatens with Graham vs. Lebanon.
Piedmont Preview and Predictions--Week 8
Week 8 of the Virginia High School football season is here and we have some quality matchups on the schedule...
Game Blog - Granby Beats Churchland 21-7
Review our LIVE Game Blog from Granby's 21-7 victory over Churchland at Powhatan Field in Norfolk.
Hatfield & Young's Thursday Night Tidewater Football Picks - 10-17-24
Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young make Picks on a trio of Tidewater Football Games on Thursday, October 17, 2024 here.
in other news
Game Blog - Green Run Blanks Bayside 43-0 on Homecoming
Revisit our LIVE Game Blog from Green Run's 43-0 win at Bayside in Virginia Beach, pushing their record to 8-0 overall.
Hatfield's Week 8 VHSL Dynamic Dozen Picks (10-17-24 Weekend)
Check out our VHSL Week 8 Dynamic Dozen Predictions, including a matchup of unbeatens with Graham vs. Lebanon.
Piedmont Preview and Predictions--Week 8
Week 8 of the Virginia High School football season is here and we have some quality matchups on the schedule...