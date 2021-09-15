Commitment breakdown: Tyler Nickel chooses UNC

Hubert Davis continues with the hot hand in recruiting as he land his fourth member of the 2022 Rivals150 . On Wednesday, No. 133 Tyler Nickel committed to the Davis' North Carolina program. Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw takes a look at what this means for UNC. What is North Carolina Getting? Nickel is a skilled forward who can play either as a mis-match four man or a bigger wing. The 6-foot-7 Nickel is a noted scorer who averaged 33.7 per game last season. He enters his senior season just 899 points away from breaking Mac McClung's all-time VHSL scoring record. Defensively he will have to continue working and Nickel will need to continue tightening up some things in catch and shoot situations but his motor runs hot as he plays hard at all times. With that motor he should become and instant crowd favorite as soon as he earns his way on the floor.

What it Means for the Tar Heels

Nickel is North Carolina's fourth commitment, all Rivals150 members, of the 2022 class. He joins point guard Seth Trimble (No. 32), power forward Jalen Washington (No. 50), and center Will Shaver (No. 124). This class is stacked on top of a 2021 class that saw UNC land two Rivals150 top 100 prospects in shooting guard D'Marco Dunn and forward Dontrez Styles. How Nickel, and Styles, fit into the lineup will be interesting as their games are different, but positionally they both fit best at the four with some time as big threes. Hubert Davis and his staff overcame a strong push from Virginia Tech in this one as well as a final group that also included Iowa, Butler, and LSU.





What he Said

UNC is as basketball oriented as you can get, Their history is amazing. They get guys to play within space and rhythm on offense and get up and down, for sure. They like my length and ability to score as well as my competitiveness. They said that really stood out.” -Tyler Nickel on UNC