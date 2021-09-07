Commitment breakdown: It's Boston College for Donald Hand
Earl Grant picked up his first commitment in the 2022 class on Tuesday when Rivals150 No. 102 Donald Hand, Jr. committed to the Boston College. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw looks at what this means for the Eagles.
What Boston College is Getting
Hand, Jr. is a lengthy guard who is wired to score the ball. He is capable of playing on the ball, finding his shot off the bounce, or playing off the ball, beside a primary ball handler. While Hand, Jr. will need to continue adding weight and raise his release point on his jump shot, he is comfortable scoring off the catch, in catch and shoot situations or coming off screens. Hand, Jr. averaged 31.2 points per game for his Virginia Beach (Vir.) Landstown High last season. His father, Donald Hand, Sr., is a former captain at Virginia.
What It Means for the Eagles
Hand, Jr. gives Head Coach Earl Grant his first Rivals150 commitment. The 6-foot-4 guard chose the Eagles over a final group that also included NC State, Maryland, South Florida, Georgia Tech, Iona, and Old Dominion. Hand, Jr. is the first piece of a class that comes behind a 2021 group that featured 3-stars in wing Kanye Jones and forwards Gianni Thompson, and Devin McGlockton. Boston College also signed four transfers in the offseason, including guards Brevin Galloway and Jaeden Zachary, forward TJ Bickerstaff, and post Quinten Post.
What He Said
“I want to go somewhere that’s like home, somewhere I can trust the coaching staff. A coach who is going to push me on and off the court. Someone that is going to help me fulfill my dreams and believe in me that much. I want to go somewhere I can just succeed everywhere on and off the court, even off the basketball court with a great alumni network. All of that is really important.” -Donald Hand, Jr. to Matt Carter on what he is looking for in a program