Commitment breakdown: It's Boston College for Donald Hand

Earl Grant picked up his first commitment in the 2022 class on Tuesday when Rivals150 No. 102 Donald Hand, Jr. committed to the Boston College.





What Boston College is Getting

Hand, Jr. is a lengthy guard who is wired to score the ball. He is capable of playing on the ball, finding his shot off the bounce, or playing off the ball, beside a primary ball handler. While Hand, Jr. will need to continue adding weight and raise his release point on his jump shot, he is comfortable scoring off the catch, in catch and shoot situations or coming off screens. Hand, Jr. averaged 31.2 points per game for his Virginia Beach (Vir.) Landstown High last season. His father, Donald Hand, Sr., is a former captain at Virginia.