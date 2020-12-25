Holloway is a tall, long defensive back with great anticipation skills and the ability to close on receivers in the open field. He has a knack for getting his hands on the ball and knocking down passes. Holloway is a very tough matchup for receivers that are trying to run deep routes because he has the speed and length to force quarterbacks to try to throw over him and the leaping ability to contest nearly any pass thrown down the field. He also knows how to play physically with receivers at the line of scrimmage and once they’re in their routes so he can disrupt their timing with the quarterback.