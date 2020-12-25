 Commitment breakdown: 2022 Rivals100 DB Tayon Holloway commits to UNC Tar Heels
Commitment breakdown: 2022 Rivals100 DB Tayon Holloway commits to UNC

Tayon Holloway
North Carolina has been recruiting at an impressive clip lately and they’re making strides on locking down the Virginia Beach area. They signed former five-star Tony Grimes and just recently landed a commitment from 2022 speedster Tychaun Chapman. Now the Tar Heels picked up a commitment from 2022 Rivals100 cornerback Tayon Holloway. The Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run stand out picked North Carolina over Penn State, Pittsburgh, Florida State, Virginia Tech, and Maryland.

WHAT NORTH CAROLINA IS GETTING:

Holloway is a tall, long defensive back with great anticipation skills and the ability to close on receivers in the open field. He has a knack for getting his hands on the ball and knocking down passes. Holloway is a very tough matchup for receivers that are trying to run deep routes because he has the speed and length to force quarterbacks to try to throw over him and the leaping ability to contest nearly any pass thrown down the field. He also knows how to play physically with receivers at the line of scrimmage and once they’re in their routes so he can disrupt their timing with the quarterback.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR THE TAR HEELS

North Carolina is doing a great job picking up prospects to improve on the defensive side of the ball and Holloway should be able to contribute very early in his career in Chapel Hill. Dre Bly is locking down the talent rich Virginia Beach area and Holloway, along with Grimes and Chapman, are going to help recruit more of the big time prospects from that region. As long as the Tar Heels continue to produce at a high level on offense and the defense keeps getting better, this North Carolina team will be in a position to regularly win double-digit games and compete for the ACC Championships.

