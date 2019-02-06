CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



THE SITUATION

Eugene Asante’s emergence on the recruiting trail happened towards the end of this past football season. The Centreville (Va.) Westfield linebacker played most of his career on the offensive side of the ball but colleges loved what they saw from him as a linebacker this year. Schools from all over the country offered Asante but Maryland, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, North Carolina, and Florida State made his top five. The Tar Heels, Hokies, Seminoles, and UCLA got Asante on campus for official visits but in the end it was Mack Brown and North Carolina that landed his commitment.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR NORTH CAROLINA

Mack Brown’s staff is working hard to rebuild that roster and Asante will really help the linebacker corps next year. Jay Bateman, the North Carolina defensive coordinator, will be be able to use Asante in a number of way to confuse the offense. Asante’s speed is outstanding and he has no probably playing sideline-to-sideline. He is also a big hitter, especially when he can identify the running lanes quickly. Expect Asante to really take advantage of everything tool available to him at the college level so he can elevate his game.

SCHOOLS IT HURTS THE MOST