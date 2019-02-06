Commitment analysis: LB Eugene Asante picks North Carolina
THE SITUATION
Eugene Asante’s emergence on the recruiting trail happened towards the end of this past football season. The Centreville (Va.) Westfield linebacker played most of his career on the offensive side of the ball but colleges loved what they saw from him as a linebacker this year. Schools from all over the country offered Asante but Maryland, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, North Carolina, and Florida State made his top five. The Tar Heels, Hokies, Seminoles, and UCLA got Asante on campus for official visits but in the end it was Mack Brown and North Carolina that landed his commitment.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR NORTH CAROLINA
Mack Brown’s staff is working hard to rebuild that roster and Asante will really help the linebacker corps next year. Jay Bateman, the North Carolina defensive coordinator, will be be able to use Asante in a number of way to confuse the offense. Asante’s speed is outstanding and he has no probably playing sideline-to-sideline. He is also a big hitter, especially when he can identify the running lanes quickly. Expect Asante to really take advantage of everything tool available to him at the college level so he can elevate his game.
SCHOOLS IT HURTS THE MOST
Toward the end of Asante’s recruitment Maryland emerged as the other major contender. Asante visited Maryland for an unofficial visit but the Terps kept in constant contact. Defensive coordinator John Papuchis has a few connections to Asante’s family but it wasn’t enough to get him to sign with the Terps. Virginia Tech was also a serious contender at one point. The Hokies hosted Asante on his first official visit but Virginia Tech faded a bit down the stretch.