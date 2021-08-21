Commitment Analysis: Jaiven Plummer
With the Bears continuing to overhaul their receiver room for the next (read: post-Nikko Remigio, Trevon Clark, and Kekoa Crawford) generation, the 2022 additions begin with Jaiven Plummer, who com...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news