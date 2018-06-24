West Virginia hosted a number of high-profile prospects over the course of the weekend and nabbed a commitment from one of those in Spotsylvania (Va.) Massaponax offensive lineman Donavan Beaver.

Beaver, 6-foot-7, 295-pounds, visited Morgantown for the second time with his entire family in tow and that was enough for him to pull the trigger in favor of the Mountaineers.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect picked West Virginia over a host of other offers including Florida, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Louisville and Maryland.