Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-24 10:13:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Commitment 101: Donavan Beaver

Oup0eax7opmj5q7wai3k
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia hosted a number of high-profile prospects over the course of the weekend and nabbed a commitment from one of those in Spotsylvania (Va.) Massaponax offensive lineman Donavan Beaver.

Beaver, 6-foot-7, 295-pounds, visited Morgantown for the second time with his entire family in tow and that was enough for him to pull the trigger in favor of the Mountaineers.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect picked West Virginia over a host of other offers including Florida, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Louisville and Maryland.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}