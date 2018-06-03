Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-03 08:30:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Clover Hill's Chauncy Saunders Set To Tackle 2018 & More

Danny Lewis • VirginiaPreps.com
@CRF4Dan
Staff Writer
2017 marks my fifth year covering the Richmond Region for VirginiaPreps. Prior to coming on board as a staff writer, I was a longtime contributor and fan of the site since 2001.

When Chauncy Saunders takes the field this fall, he will do so for a third straight season as a starter for the Clover Hill Cavaliers. The reason you might not have heard of him before now is easy....

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}