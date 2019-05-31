The recruiting process has a way of taking off quickly for some prospects and that has certainly been the case this spring for class of 2021 offensive lineman Tristan Leigh.

The Fairfax standout already projects to be one of the region’s—and likely the nation’s—best in his class and he’s up to 17 offers at this point including not only ACC schools like UVa, Virginia Tech, and NC State but national powers like Alabama.

And surely, more are on the way.

