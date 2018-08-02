Throughout the month of August, VirginiaPreps.com will begin previewing the upcoming 2018 High School Football season. As part of our comprehensive coverage, we will be counting down the Top Ten Rankings for each classification.

What to Know: In eight seasons under Head Coach Chris Haddock, the Wildcats have established themselves as one of Virginia's strongest teams with a playoff appearance in every year under his direction and three trips to the State Championship game, highlighted by their undefeated run to the crown during 2013. Last season's team re-grouped from an early 35-21 loss to John Champe by winning five in a row, including a big 31-13 comeback triumph over Region 6D runner-up South Lakes on the road.

Haddock really likes the character and leadership with this group, which begins with a three-year starter at quarterback in senior Presley Egbers (5-11, 190). Completing over 62% of his passes a season ago with just three interceptions, Egbers brings great smarts to the position and has a dynamic running back to complement him in Jordan Wright (6-0, 185), who averaged 9.9 yards per carry with 594 yards on 60 rushes. They have backfield depth with a trio of juniors in Kalin Jean (6-2, 200), Jaquan Price (5-9, 190) and Anthony Ramos (6-2, 185) to share the ball-carrying duties alongside Wright.

Defensively, three players chosen 2nd Team All-Region 6D are back in defensive lineman Gavin Thomas (5-10, 310), linebacker Tre Maxwell (6-0, 200) and Lamar Horner (6-2, 215), all seniors. Maxwell was also a 2nd Team All-Region performer on offense at tight end. Senior LB/DE Nicky Kuzemka (6-0, 190), senior DL Nate Goldammer (6-3, 230) and junior safety Nick Anderson (5-10, 170) are other returnees of note on defense, plus junior DB/WR Jabar Anunay (5-10, 170) figures to be a name to watch out for on the outside as a playmaker.

How quickly the offensive line jells with several new faces ought to tell us a lot. There should be no shortage of motivation for the returning Wildcats wanting to rid the bad taste in their mouths from a first round playoff exit at the hands of Madison. Their senior class also wants to avoid being the first since 2010 at Centreville that fails to beat rival Westfield. But to have a chance at being 7-0 entering that game on October 19th, they'll need to navigate early back-to-back matchups with John Champe and South County.



