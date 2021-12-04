Class 6 State Semis Preview: Battlefield at Oscar Smith
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Battlefield will be tasked with maintaining its perfect season against a rugged Oscar Smith team in Chesapeake. Smith has dominated all but one opponent this season (US top-five ranked St. John Bos...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news