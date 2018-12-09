For the better part of a quarter on Saturday evening at Hampton University’s Armstrong Stadium, Freedom High School’s football team looked as though it could be Manchester’s equal.

The Eagles from Woodbridge took an early 7-0 lead on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Quest Powell to Jason Hawkins. Their defense, led by Temple commit Josh Fuga at tackle, had managed to prevent the Lancers from rattling off their typical opening barrage of points that has put opposing teams in a hole all season long.

And then, just like that, Freedom was no different than any of Manchester’s 14 previous victims this year.

Brendon Clark completed 8 of 11 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 117 yards and another score, sparking the Lancers to 49 unanswered points and a 49-7 victory in the Class 6 state championship game.

The win capped a dominant season for Manchester (15-0), which fell just one point shy of equaling the 1996 Hampton Crabbers’ record for most points scored in a single season. The Lancers outscored their opponents by a total of 819-70 this fall. That Crabbers team, led by future ACC standouts Ronald Curry (UNC) and Ahmad Hawkins (UVA), pummeled its opposition to the tune of 820-97.

“It feels amazing [to win the state championship],” said Manchester coach Tom Hall, who led the team to its first state championship in his 20th season at the helm.

The Lancers got off to an uncharacteristically sloppy start on Saturday, fumbling both the opening kickoff and a first-quarter punt by the Eagles. The latter led to the Powell-to-Hawkins scoring strike, giving Freedom the early edge at the 5:28 mark.

Hall said that was the turning point in the game.

“[Freedom] is the first team that’s scored against us first all year,” Hall said. “When our defense came off the field, they said, ‘Coach, they’re not gonna score any more.’ They kind’ve took that personal. They’ve just been amazing all year.”

Manchester’s defense kept its promise to Hall, harassing the Freedom offense for the rest of the game.

Powell, who threw for 138 yards and three touchdowns in Freedom’s 35-28 semifinal victory over three-time defending champion Westfield last week, was pressured into a 12-for-26 performance by the Lancers, mustering just 62 yards and throwing three interceptions in the process. The junior signal caller was sacked only once on the evening, but he often had very little time to throw against a Manchester pass rush led by Penn State commit Hakeem Beamon.

While the Lancers’ defense was stifling the Eagles’ offense, Clark was giving their defense fits with both his arm and his legs.

The Notre Dame commit connected with K.J. McNeil for a 46-yard touchdown that tied the game at 7 with just 16 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Then, late in the first half, he found a crease on a keeper and outraced the Freedom defense for a 79-yard score that gave the Lancers a 21-7 halftime advantage.

Clark wasn’t finished there. On Manchester’s first possession of the second half, he hooked up with Tre’ Clark on an NFL-caliber back-shoulder throw for 34 yards down the left sideline. On the following play, he hit Collin Harding for a 32-yard touchdown that made it 28-7 and effectively squashed the Eagles’ comeback hopes.

“It’s kind of surreal,” said Clark when asked how it felt to win the state title.

Not to be overshadowed by Clark’s performance, McNeil had a day of his own. In addition to his touchdown reception, the speedy senior threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Harding on a halfback option play and ran for a 1-yard touchdown as well. He also pulled down an interception from his defensive back slot.

Manchester outgained Freedom 446-254 in the game, despite running just 45 offensive plays to the Eagles’ 68. The Lancers held the ball for just 16:35, as compared to 31:25 for the Eagles.

“[Manchester] started smothering us with momentum,” Freedom coach Darryl Overton said. “We could never grasp the big play. They deserved to win this one.”