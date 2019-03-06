Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-06 00:52:59 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Class 6 Championship Preview - Landstown vs. Lake Braddock

Nw4dgfxeff4qzo82egvf
Dwight Robinson is 327-134 in his 18th season at the helm of Landstown, seeking its first state title
Matthew Hatfield
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
@hatfieldsports
Publisher
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

The Class 6 State Championship at VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 8:00 PM features the Region 6C Champion Lake Braddock Bruins (26-3) against the Region 6A Champion L...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}