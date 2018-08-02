Throughout the month of August, VirginiaPreps.com will begin previewing the upcoming 2018 High School Football season. As part of our comprehensive coverage, we will be counting down the Top Ten Rankings for each classification.

What to Know: In the past 13 seasons, the Sun Devils have missed the playoffs only one time. They've notched double-digit victories on six occasions during that span and played into December on three occasions, coming up one win shy of doing so once again last year as Salem fell in overtime, 28-27, to Nansemond River in the Region 5A Championship game on Thanksgiving weekend. Third-year Head Coach Shawn Wilson boasts a squad fully capable of getting back to that point, if not further.

The headliner for Salem is junior running back Kaelon Black (5-10, 185), a 2nd Team All-State performer who rushed for 1245 yards and 15 touchdowns on 145 carries last season. Black holds offers to date from East Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. Despite the 8-5 record in 2017, the Sun Devils lacked stability in their passing game, but feel confident progress will be made with junior Amorie Morrison (6-4, 200) back along with the addition of senior Vincent Murphy (6-4, 180), a talented transfer transfer from Kempsville.

Whoever doesn't win the starting QB job can play another position effectively with Murphy likely to see considerable time at receiver. There's a deep supply of targets, featuring senior slot James Rogers (5-9, 155) and junior Jaquez Kirk (6-1, 160), plus tight ends in sophomore Isaiah Henderson (6-3, 215) and junior Xaviar Murphy (6-2, 185). Second Team All-Region center Sam Emerick (6-1, 270) is back on the o-line and will be joined by senior Robert Minich (6-3, 255), senior guard Tavar Irvin, J.J. Johnson, and sophomores Carl Cross and Omarion Mason (5-10, 255).

In five of Salem's wins last year, they limited the opposition to seven points or less and the hallmark of the program for many seasons has been a stingy defense. To duplicate that success, they'll count on Henderson, Mason, Xavier Murphy and sophomores Jaquan Perry and Robert Sims (6-1, 270) - a newcomer from Alabama - along the d-line. Second Team All-Region selection Jeremiah Brown (6-0, 205) anchors a formidable core of linebackers and the senior is joined by four seniors in Black, Amari Parker (5-10, 160), Zion King and Anwar Sparrow. (6-1, 190)

For the Sun Devils to reach their full potential on defense, the secondary will have to replace All-Tidewater selection Taeshaun Rainey and not miss a beat. Vinny Murphy is slated to occupy a starting spot at safety as well as highly regarded sophomore Zemarion Harrell, while the corner positions look to be held down by juniors D.J. Harris (5-8, 150) and Keontay Tyson (6-0, 172) with sophomore Desmond Green (5-10, 178) and senior Marquis Floyd in the mix also.

Salem's four regular season losses came to four Class 6 schools in the Beach District in Bayside, Cox, Landstown - who they've not beaten since 2013 - and Ocean Lakes. To get home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, it'll probably take no worse than a split in those matchups.



