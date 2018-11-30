Class 5 State Semis Preview - North Stafford (10-2) at Stone Bridge (11-2)
North Stafford (10-2) at Stone Bridge (11-2), 2 p.m. Saturday: Two surging teams will meet with a trip to the Class 5 state championship game on the line when the Wolverines visit the Bulldogs on S...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news