Class 5 State Semifinal Preview - Maury (12-1) v. Highland Springs(13-0)
For the first time since 1981 these two teams will meet on a football field... This time around however there is much more on the line than that day.That day in 1981 was their first and only meetin...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news