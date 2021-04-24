Class 4 State Semis Preview: Tuscarora at Salem
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It's back to the scene of a 2019 State Semifinal at Salem Stadium in Class 4, where the Tuscarora Huskies then outlasted the host Spartans by a count of 36-20 to punch their ticket to the State Cha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news