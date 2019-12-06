News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-06 15:29:58 -0600') }} football Edit

Class 4 State Semi: Patrick Henry(10-3) at Lake Taylor(11-2)

The Lake Taylor Titans don't lose very often at home; in fact, their last postseason loss there was 2011 to Phoebus
The Lake Taylor Titans don't lose very often at home; in fact, their last postseason loss there was 2011 to Phoebus (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Danny Lewis & Reese Becker
VirginiaPreps.com Staff

On Saturday at 1 PM, the Patriots and Titans meet for the first time ever to determine who will be playing for a state title the next week.Lake Taylor of course is a perennial contender for state t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}