Throughout the month of August, VirginiaPreps.com will begin previewing the upcoming 2019 High School Football season. As part of our comprehensive coverage, we will be counting down the Top Ten Rankings for each classification.

What to Know: Coming off a playoff appearance and a 7-4 campaign that marked only the seventh time since 1980 that they've reached that victory plateau, the Petersburg Crimson Wave are hungry for more success this year. Coach Mike Scott's squad brings back 15 starters with eight on defense and seven offensively. Headlining their attack is his son, Class of 2021 QB Meziah Scott (6-0, 198), the reigning Region 3A Offensive Player of the Year. The three-year starter will be surrounded by some talented weapons.

Upton Bailey (6-0, 196) gives Petersburg a four-year starter at running back and someone who is proven, having accumulated over 1000 all-purpose yards each of the past two seasons. Junior Brandon Harvell (5-9, 221) completes the backfield trio as a stout, physical ball carrier who scored 13 touchdowns and 11 two-point conversions a season ago to go with nearly 300 yards receiving and almost eight yards per carry. Senior Zyshawn White (6-2, 180) and junior Teon Harris (6-0, 190), dubbed the "x-factor," by the Head Coach, supply them with more than capable receiving threats.

The offense has the ability to be balanced and put up plenty of points on the board, but they key to their overall production may be in how well the offensive line develops. Three starters have to be replaced in the trenches, and while four-year starter Rashaad Moore (6-1, 280) and three-year starter Xtreme Jones (6-0, 320) solidify the left side of the unit, there could be some growing pains up front, where a freshman is slated to hold down the center duties. Moore doubles as a big-time factor on the defensive line, where Delaware State out of the MEAC offered him earlier in the off-season.

Joining Moore on the d-line are sophomores Maurice Bey-Watson (5-11, 170) and Anthony Jefferson (5-11, 235). Coach Scott anticipates it being a quick defense that'll lean on their experience at linebacker, with Harvell manning the middle of that crops, and possessing the skills to take the ball away in the secondary with veterans in Bailey as well as fellow seniors Shawn Scott (5-8, 170) and Keyandre' Easter (5-8, 160). Scott led the team in interceptions last season with six.

To contain high-powered offenses, Petersburg must address depth issues, something almost certain to come up during a grueling three-game stretch to end September and begin October with Central District rivals Thomas Dale, Dinwiddie and Hopewell all consecutively. Fortunately, the ladder two are at home.

If Petersburg can win on the road at Norcom in game two, don't rule out a 3-0 start, which would help immeasurably in their quest to get a better playoff seed in a Region 3A field filled with contenders. So while opening 3-0 and closing out the regular season with four straight look like decent possibilities, those three games sandwiched in are the measuring stick considering they haven't beaten any of them in a while (last win over Dale in 2000, while Dinwiddie has beaten them 12 in a row and Hopewell with 11 consecutive).



