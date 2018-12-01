VirginiaPreps.com

Class 3 State Semifinal Preview: Culpeper (9-4) at Phoebus (12-1)
Armstrong Stadium at Hampton University will be the site on 1:30 PM on Saturday for the Region 3B Champion Culpeper Blue Devils (9-4) and the Region 3A Champion Phoebus Phantoms (12-1) with the sta...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news