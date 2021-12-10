Class 3 State Final Preview: Phoebus (13-1) vs. Liberty Christian (13-0)
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
History will be made in some form or fashion in Lynchburg on December 11th when the undefeated Liberty Christian Bulldogs coached by Frank Rocco take on the Phoebus Phantoms under the direction of ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news