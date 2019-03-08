Class 3 Championships: Northside Boys, Spotswood Girls Triumphant
Thursday afternoon’s VHSL state championships at VCU’s Siegel Center featured a pair of tight games and a crowning achievement for a veteran head coach.
Northside 60, Phoebus 58
Kasey Draper sank two free throws with 3.8 seconds remaining in the game to lift Northside to a 60-58 victory over Phoebus in Thursday afternoon’s Class 3 boys state championship game.
The Vikings (28-1) led 56-49 with 2:52 left, but the Phantoms (25-3) rallied for a 9-2 run to tie the game at 58 with 40 seconds remaining on a Khyree Temple layup. Temple led Phoebus with 21 points and 13 rebounds.
After narrowly avoiding a 10-second call in the face of the Phantoms’ relentless full-court pressure, Draper was rewarded for his courage under fire when teammate Bryce Hall found him alone on the right baseline. Draper missed a layup, but gathered his own rebound and drew a foul to set-up his heroics at the free throw line.
JMU-bound senior Julien Wooden led Northside with a game-high 22 points. Draper added 19.
“This is wonderful,” Northside coach Bill Pope said. “It was an unbelievable game. Our guys were warriors [out there].”
Phoebus built a 29-20 halftime advantage, thanks in large part to its defense and aggressive play around the basket. The Phantoms forced eight Vikings turnovers in the second quarter and went to the foul line 10 times in the period, knocking down seven of those attempts.
Temple, a 6-6 senior, scored seven points in the frame, while junior Mahir Sharif connected on a pair of 3-pointers for six points during that time.
Sharif was the only other Phoebus player to reach double figures besides Temple, finishing with 13.
Northside rallied in the third quarter, due in large part to a trio of treys from senior guard Jalen Jackson. The last of those cut the Phantoms’ lead to 37-35 with 3:07 remaining in the stanza.
The Vikings eventually pulled ahead 44-43 on Wooden’s length-of-the-court drive and three-point play in the final seconds of the period.
Pope, who won his first state title after finishing as the runner-up three times in his 33 years as Northside’s head coach, spoke after the game about what the victory meant to him.
“Julien and I talked about this way back in August,” he said. “I try not to judge my career on the number of championships I’ve won, but you want to experience this feeling at least once.”
Phoebus coach James Daniel said his team played its heart out, but unfortunately came up just short.
“[Northside] played a really outstanding game,” Daniel said. “I thought they played with a lot of intensity, especially starting the second half. There were some tears in our locker room after the [game], but I’m extremely proud of these young men.”
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|
Northside
|
12
|
8
|
24
|
16
|
60
|
Phoebus
|
8
|
21
|
14
|
15
|
58
Northside (28-1): Ayrion Journiette 0, Julien Wooden 22, Jalen Jackson 9, Jordan Wooden 7, Quentin Slash 0, Le’Anthony Gates 0, Kasey Draper 19, Avonte Grogan 0, Bryce Hall 3. Totals 18 20-27 60.
Phoebus (25-3): Shakir Dawan 7, Dorian Hill 2, Mahir Sharif 13, Antwan Edwards 0, Khyree Temple 21, Adrian Payton 0, Kaheem Zarif 9, Detionne Leach 4, Dejon Freeman 2. Totals 20 15-27 58.
3-pointers: Northside 4 (Jackson 3, Jo. Wooden). Phoebus 3 (Sharif 2, Dawan).
Postgame Presser with Class 3 State Champion Northside Vikings:
Press Conference with the Northside Vikings following their 60-58 comeback win over Phoebus in the VHSL Class 3 State Championship at VCU in Richmond on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
For Northside, it was their first ever state title after four previous runner-up finishes. It was career win #539 for longtime Head Coach Billy Pope.
Speaking from left to right - Jordan Wooden, Jalen Jackson, Coach Billy Pope, Julien Wooden and Kasey Draper.
Postgame Exlcusive with Northside's Julien Wooden + Kasey Draper:
Seniors Julien Wooden and Kasey Draper chat after their 60-58 victory over Phoebus in the VHSL Class 3 State Championship at VCU in Richmond on Thursday, March 7, 2019 with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield.
Wooden scored 22 points - on 7-of-8 shooting from the field and 8-for-8 at the foul line - to go with 9 rebounds in the Championship game. He'll play his College Basketball next season at James Madison. Meanwhile, Draper's two free-throws with 3.8 seconds left broke a 58-all tie.
Draper had 19 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the foul line. Both scored over 1000 points at Northside. Northside erased an 11-point second quarter deficit to win. They closed out the season 28-1 overall.
Postgame One-On-One Conversation with Northside Coach Billy Pope:
Northside Head Basketball Coach Billy Pope reflects on his team's 60-58 victory over Phoebus in the VHSL Class 3 State Championship at VCU in Richmond on Thursday, March 7, 2019 with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield.
For Coach Pope, it was his first state title in 33 years at the helm of the Vikings and career win #539. Northside erased an 11-point second quarter deficit to win. They closed out the season 28-1 overall.
Spotswood 66, Hopewell 56
Stephanie Ouderkirk scored 24 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, and Spotswood’s girls basketball team pulled away from Hopewell in the fourth quarter for a 66-56 victory in the Class 3 girls title game.
Ouderkirk, a 6-foot-2 junior, steadied the Trailblazers’ attack throughout the game, scoring 12 points in each half. Fellow junior Alexis Bennington-Horton added 18 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter, to help Spotswood (28-1) snap a 44-all tie through three quarters.
Senior NaKaila Gray added a double-double of her own to Ouderkirk’s, tallying 17 points and 13 rebounds on the afternoon.
Hopewell (24-3) took a 46-44 lead on Messiah Hunter’s layup to start the fourth quarter, but it would be the last time the Blue Devils would hold the advantage. Spotswood embarked on a 12-0 run over the next four minutes to go up 56-46 with 3:18 left in the game. Gray scored six points during the stretch.
Forced to foul over the final three minutes, Hopewell was unable to gain any traction, as Spotswood knocked down 10 of 12 free-throw attempts.
“I feel like the key to the game was that we handled [Hopewell’s] press,” Spotswood coach Chris Dodson said. “We handled the pressure and we made our free throws.”
While the Blue Devils’ aggressive full-court defense forced 16 Trailblazers turnovers in the game, seven of those came in the opening eight minutes.
Hopewell led 18-14 after the first quarter and 23-17 in the opening minutes of the second period, thanks to the hot shooting of senior guards Tyjana Simmons and Courtney Scott. Simmons scored 13 of her team-high 20 points before halftime, while Scott totaled eight of her 16 points during that time.
“We came up a little bit short, but I’m proud of what my girls accomplished this year,” Hopewell coach Jackie Edmonds said. “It was an awesome feeling to make it back to the [state championship] this year after losing to Lord Botetourt last year. It speaks to how hard they worked.”
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|
Spotswood
|
14
|
15
|
15
|
22
|
66
|
Hopewell
|
18
|
11
|
15
|
12
|
56
Spotswood (28-1): Alexis Bennington-Horton18, MacKenzie Freeze 2, Rebekah Weaver 0, NaKaila Gray 17, Abigail Branner 2, Mary-Ruth Shifflett 3, Stephanie Ouderkirk 24. Totals 21 23-29 66.
Hopewell (24-3): Alena Puaauli-Pelham 3, Courtney Scott 16, Tyjana Simmons 20, Zy’Keirrah Brooks 6, Messiah Hunter 8, Ariel Green 3. Totals 21 7-11 56
3-pointers: Spotswood 1 (Bennington-Horton). Hopewell 7 (Scott 2, Simmons 2, Puaauli-Pelham, Brooks, Green).
Postgame Presser with Class 3 State Champion Spotswood Girls:
Postgame Press Conference with the Spotswood Girls Basketball team after their 66-56 win over Hopwell in the VHSL Class 3 State Championship at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Spotswood trailed by four points after the first quarter, but rallied to tie the score at half-time. The game was also tied at the end of three periods of play, 44-apiece.
To close the game, the Lady Trail Blazers outscored Hopewell 22-12.
It's the fifth state title in girls basketball since 2005 for Spotswood, which finished the season at 28-1 overall.