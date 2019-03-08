Kasey Draper sank two free throws with 3.8 seconds remaining in the game to lift Northside to a 60-58 victory over Phoebus in Thursday afternoon’s Class 3 boys state championship game.

The Vikings (28-1) led 56-49 with 2:52 left, but the Phantoms (25-3) rallied for a 9-2 run to tie the game at 58 with 40 seconds remaining on a Khyree Temple layup. Temple led Phoebus with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

After narrowly avoiding a 10-second call in the face of the Phantoms’ relentless full-court pressure, Draper was rewarded for his courage under fire when teammate Bryce Hall found him alone on the right baseline. Draper missed a layup, but gathered his own rebound and drew a foul to set-up his heroics at the free throw line.

JMU-bound senior Julien Wooden led Northside with a game-high 22 points. Draper added 19.

“This is wonderful,” Northside coach Bill Pope said. “It was an unbelievable game. Our guys were warriors [out there].”

Phoebus built a 29-20 halftime advantage, thanks in large part to its defense and aggressive play around the basket. The Phantoms forced eight Vikings turnovers in the second quarter and went to the foul line 10 times in the period, knocking down seven of those attempts.

Temple, a 6-6 senior, scored seven points in the frame, while junior Mahir Sharif connected on a pair of 3-pointers for six points during that time.

Sharif was the only other Phoebus player to reach double figures besides Temple, finishing with 13.

Northside rallied in the third quarter, due in large part to a trio of treys from senior guard Jalen Jackson. The last of those cut the Phantoms’ lead to 37-35 with 3:07 remaining in the stanza.

The Vikings eventually pulled ahead 44-43 on Wooden’s length-of-the-court drive and three-point play in the final seconds of the period.

Pope, who won his first state title after finishing as the runner-up three times in his 33 years as Northside’s head coach, spoke after the game about what the victory meant to him.

“Julien and I talked about this way back in August,” he said. “I try not to judge my career on the number of championships I’ve won, but you want to experience this feeling at least once.”

Phoebus coach James Daniel said his team played its heart out, but unfortunately came up just short.

“[Northside] played a really outstanding game,” Daniel said. “I thought they played with a lot of intensity, especially starting the second half. There were some tears in our locker room after the [game], but I’m extremely proud of these young men.”



