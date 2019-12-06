News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-06 17:00:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Class 2 State Semis Preview - TJ-Richmond (11-2) at Stuarts Draft (12-1)

The Stuarts Draft Cougars have given up just a total of 27 points in three playoff games this year
The Stuarts Draft Cougars have given up just a total of 27 points in three playoff games this year
Robert Edmonds & Danny Lewis
VirginiaPreps.com Staff

December 7th, a date which will live in infamy. On this December 7th, however, history will be made for another reason as one of these two teams will be advancing to the State Finals. In less than ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}