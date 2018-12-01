Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-01 00:12:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Class 1 State Semifinal Preview: Galax (11-2) at Chilhowie (13-0)

Ozt6mmyrivojhhqw4zbd
Time and time again, Zack Cale steps up when the Chilhowie offense needs him to make a play
Bristol Herald Courier
Josh Gann • VirginiaPreps.com
@joshgannVT
Staff Writer

This Class 1 State Semifinal is a rematch of last year’s state semifinal between the Galax Maroon Tide and the Chilhowie Warriors. Last season, the Warriors came out on top in a very close, 25–21 ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}