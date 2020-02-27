In a small town about an hour west of Washington, D.C., football is a staple in the community of Berryville, VA. Clarke County has established a reputation for being a hard-nosed, physical squad that will not back down from any opponent. More often than not, the Eagles make sure their opponents are well aware of the team they took on, regardless of the outcome, if they weren’t familiar before butting heads on the gridiron.

Since 2007, the Eagles have finished each fall campaign with at least six wins and Clarke County has also visited the postseason during each of those 13 consecutive years. Head Coach Chris Parker has been at the helm of the football program during that span.

Just prior to the Eagles success, however, the program went 0-10 in Parker's first year as head coach in 2000. His unbalanced single-wing offensive attack and aggressive defense aligned almost perfectly with the mentality of the program and the surrounding area and set the foundation in those early years for the success that has been sustained.

On Wednesday, after 20 seasons as the head coach at Clarke and with 37 total years on the sideline, Parker made it known that he will not be returning to the field this fall.

“It might seem kind of cliché for most coaches that leave”, said Parker. “But I’ll be 61 next month and my son is a junior at Musselman (WV) and I want to be able to spend time with him and my wife. I still feel like I have a lot of gas in the tank and doing this now I think is the right move for me.”

Parker led Clarke County to nine district championship, a region title in 2015 and the Eagles were the state runner-up the same year. While there are certainly going to be several things that the coach will miss by not being on the field and in charge of the program, he is certain this is the right time.

“I am definitely going to miss the kids and I’m going to miss the game itself,” he said. “I’m also going to miss the guys that I coach and work with. I’m still going to be teaching at the school but it will be a little different. I don’t regret it all though. In life, things change and we have to make the best of those changes.”

Currently living in West Virginia, Parker grew up and attended Jefferson (WV) high school before going to Shepherd University and playing as a quarterback for the Rams. He said there was never any doubt about what he would he would do when he graduated.

“I always knew I was going to be a teacher and a coach,” Parker said. “It was really just a matter of where. My late father was a coach at Shepherd and is in the Hall of Fame there as the mens and womens tennis coach. He started the tennis program there. My uncle Kenny Parker coached in Maryland and is in the Hall of Fame there.”

“I had another family member that was a coach at VMI and my mom was a teacher too.”

In total, the Eagles coach has been on staff with the Eagles program since 1992, a rarity in the current world of athletics with programs making changes and coaches moving every few years for additional opportunities. Parker said he credits that to his discipline and mentality of hard work. He says he never flinched or thought about jumping ship when things weren’t going the way he wanted.

"I approached every year, no matter the circumstances, like I owed it to the kids to give my best effort," he said.

While there’s not been any announcement of a predecessor at the helm of the Eagles football program, it is certain that the next man up has big shoes to fill.