LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville cornerback Kei’Trel Clark was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with No. 180 pick in the sixth round of the National Football League Draft on Saturday.





Clark is the 156th UofL selection all-time in school history and the third player taken in this year’s draft, joining Yaya Diaby, a third-round selection and Yasir Abdullah, who was taken in the fifth round.





The three players selected were the most since four were drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft.





A transfer from Liberty, Clark played three seasons for the Cards, earning All-Atlantic Coast Conference accolades in all three seasons – two of which were second team accolades.





As a senior in 2022, Clark earned third team honors after finishing with a career best 51 tackles and had one interception, which was returned 46 yards for a touchdown.





In 2021, Clark totaled 41 tackles and a career best three interceptions despite playing in only eight games after tearing his ACL in a loss to NC State.





In his first season after transferring, Clark was a second team all-league selection after finishing with 36 tackles and ranking 12th nationally with 11 passes defended. He picked off his first career pass in a home win over Syracuse.



