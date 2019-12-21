Pulaski Countyy's Cougar boys basketball traveled to Christiansburg, but the result was a 75-65 win for the home-standing Blue Demons..



Christiansburg (6-0) got a game-high 22 points from guard Aiden Proudfoot, 14 from Matt Collins and Tyrique Taylor chipped in with 13 points.



Pulaski County (3-3) placed three players in double figures. Hayden Gray had 17, Peyton Blackburn 14, and AJ McCloud knocked down 12 points in a losing effort. The Cougars led 15-14 after the opening quarter but got outscored 22-15 in the second.



Christiansburg up 36-30 at intermission scored the first nine points of the third quarter as Pulaski County battled, but the closest they got after that was six points.

The Blue Demons got a big basket every time the Cougars would cut the margin to six. Proudfoot hit two field goals the last time the Cougars cut the deficit to six, 62-56. He would score 13 of his game-high 22 points in the critical fourth quarter.



"We didn't stop them when we needed to," said Cougars Head Coach Tyler Cannoy. "They hit some big jumpers, but we left them open. I'm disappointed in our defense or the lack thereof tonight. We beat ourselves because we didn't defend."



The junior varsity contest saw the Cougars defeat the Blue Demons, 47-37. It was the Demons' first loss of the season. Pulaski County (4-2) was lead in scoring by Kyle O'Neal with 10 points. Alex Sealander and Caleb Underwood both scored nine points each. Christiansburg was led by Joseph Tuck and Stephan Myrthil with nine apiece.



